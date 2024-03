Mrazek will protect the home goal Tuesday against Calgary, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Mrazek is coming off a 26-save performance in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over San Jose. In 49 appearances this season, he has earned a 16-26-4 record with a 3.11 GAA and a .904 save percentage. The Flames rank 17th in the league this campaign with 3.09 goals per contest.