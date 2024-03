Mrazek stopped 39 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Calgary.

Mrazek was excellent against a barrage of Calgary shots Tuesday, blanking the Flames until MacKenzie Weegar's tally midway through the third period. It's Mrazek's fourth win in his last six starts as the 32-year-old netminder improves to 17-26-4 on the campaign with a .906 save percentage and 3.07 GAA. Mrazek figures to be back between the pipes Thursday when the Blackhawks visit Ottawa.