Kurashev (left wrist) skated briefly Thursday before leaving the ice, according to Tracey Myers of NHL.com.
There is some doubt as to whether or not Kurashev will be able to play Tuesday versus Pittsburgh on Opening Night. The 23-year-old had nine goals and 25 points in 70 contests last season and should play as a middle-six forward when healthy.
