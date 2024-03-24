Kurashev scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Kurashev scored the game-tying goal in the final minute of the third period and set up Seth Jones' game-winner in overtime. This was Kurashev's fifth multi-point effort over 11 appearances in March -- he's up to six goals and eight assists this month. For the season, the top-line winger has 46 points, 117 shots on net and a minus-38 rating through 64 contests.