Kurashev scored twice and added two assists in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

One goal and one assist came on the power play for Kurashev in his best game of the campaign. He's racked up four goals and four helpers over six contests in March, providing strong offense from the top line and first power-play unit. For the season, the 24-year-old has 13 tallies, 40 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-38 rating over 59 appearances. He'll continue to have some fantasy intrigue as long as he's playing alongside Connor Bedard.