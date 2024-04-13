Kurashev powered a heavy slap shot on the power play for Chicago's lone tally as part of the Blackhawks' 5-1 loss to the Predators on Friday.

Kurashev anticipated a simple pass from Connor Bedard on the man advantage and morphed it into a 91 MPH one-timer. Make it 18 goals for Kurashev, who's doubled his scoring output from last season, and he's registered 35 assists and 19 power-play points to boot. Kurashev is a talented player in his own right, but it turns out good things happen when you get to skate alongside a generational talent like Bedard, who is recognized even among casual hockey fans as the No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.