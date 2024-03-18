Kursashev tallied a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Kurashev got the Blackhawks' comeback started late in the second period, deflecting a feed from Tyler Johnson on the rush past Devin Cooley, before adding an assist on Connor Bedard's empty-netter in the third. The 24-year-old Kurashev has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last eight games while maintaining a top-line role in Chicago. He's up to 14 goals and 42 points, both career highs, through 61 games this season.