Kurashev notched two assists and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Kings.
Kurashev has three multi-point efforts over his last four games, racking up three goals and five assists in that span. The 24-year-old set up Nick Foligno on the power play in the first period and Kevin Korchinski at even strength in the third. Kurashev has 14 goals, 30 helpers, 15 power-play points, 112 shots on net and a minus-40 rating through 62 appearances, playing primarily on the Blackhawks' top line.
