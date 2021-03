Suter scored a goal on his lone shot and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-0 victory over Florida.

Alex DeBrincat elected to shoot on a 2-on-1 rush and Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky served up a juicy rebound right to Suter, who had nothing but net staring at him for the easy tally. It was the 10th goal of the season for Suter, who has lit the lamp in two straight contests following a six-game dry spell.