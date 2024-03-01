Suter notched a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Suter had a modest February, racking up six helpers and 17 shots on goal across 13 contests. He hasn't scored since his hat trick Jan. 24 versus the Blues. The 27-year-old is still seeing top-six minutes alongside J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser, but Suter is the most likely to be shuffled off of that line, especially with the Canucks struggling lately. Suter has 24 points in 48 appearances this season, matching his total from 79 contests a year ago. He's added 76 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-16 rating.