Suter scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 1-0 win over the Predators in Game 6.

Suter's goal with 1:39 left in the third period was the only goal in the contest. That was also the series-clinching tally, setting up the Canucks for a second-round matchup with the Oilers. Suter scored twice on 14 shots and added six hits over six first-round appearances while filling a middle-six role. The 27-year-old is well-regarded as a defensive forward, and he may be deployed in that nature frequently in the next round against a high-powered offense.