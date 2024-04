Suter scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Suter snapped a 12-game goal drought with his second-period tally off a feed from Tyler Myers. The 27-year-old Suter's scoring slump has seen him lose ice time lately, though he was listed on the second line for Saturday's contest. He's at 14 goals, 14 assists, 100 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-16 rating through 65 appearances this season.