Suter notched an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Suter took a shot that pinballed in off Sam Lafferty for the Canucks' second goal. The helper was Suter's fourth over the last three games following a run of four contests without a point in the middle of the month. The 27-year-old forward is at 23 points, 74 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-17 rating through 45 appearances. Suter lost his spot on the second line to Arshdeep Bains for this contest, but Suter is likely better suited to a top-six job in the long run.