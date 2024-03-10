Suter scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Jets.

Suter set up Nils Hoglander at 13:47 of the first period and then put the icing on the cake with a goal of his own in the third. The goal was Suter's first since his Jan. 24 hat trick versus the Blues, but he had a solid eight helpers over the 17 games between tallies. The 27-year-old is up to 13 goals, 13 assists, 83 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-18 rating over 52 appearances. Suter could draw some fantasy interest in deeper formats as long as he's seeing time on the top line at even strength.