Lehner stopped 35 of 37 shots Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Making his first since start since giving up six goals in a Jan. 2 loss at Vancouver, Lehner was rock-solid against Anaheim's 30th-ranked offense. The 28-year-old recorded his seventh win in his last nine starts to improve to 13-7-4 on the season. He owns a 2.88 GAA and .923 save percentage heading into next week's three-game road swing through Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto.