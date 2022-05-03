Lehner will undergo shoulder surgery Wednesday and a timeline for his return is not yet clear, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Lehner missed 18 of the final 24 games of the season while dealing with various injuries. The 30-year-old netminder will have a full offseason to recover but a more specific return timeline won't be available until later. He went 23-17-2 with a .907 save percentage this season.