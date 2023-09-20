Lehner (hip) is not listed on the Golden Knights' training camp roster.
Lehner's absence from the camp roster doesn't bode well for his availability at the start of 2023-24. The 32-year-old goalie missed all of last season while recovering from hip surgery, and in his absence, Logan Thompson and Adin Hill have emerged as viable goalies for the defending Stanley Cup champions. As such, Lehner will not be rushed back this year, and given the length of his recovery, it's fair to question if he'll get back into an NHL game again.
