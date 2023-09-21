Lehner (hip) will begin the 2023-24 campaign, Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon told Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday.

Lehner didn't play at all in 2022-23 because of his hip injury. Adin Hill and Logan Thompson are projected to enter the season as Vegas' top-two goaltenders, but if Lehner's able to return during 2023-24, then he'll be in the mix for starts too.