Lehner turned aside 39 of 41 shots in a 7-2 win over Nashville on Saturday.

Lehner has seen an absurd amount of pucks in his starts, including performances of 53, 48, 38, 37 and 36 saves prior to tonight. He's made 92 stops in just his last two starts, both of them victories, and is clearly the Chicago goaltender to own. In 11 appearances this season, Lehner is 5-3-2 with a 2.46 GAA and a terrific .936 save percentage.