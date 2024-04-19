Donato scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.

Donato made an impact in the Blackhawks' third-period rally, and the two-point effort got him to 30 points for the season. The 28-year-old ends the campaign with 12 goals, 18 helpers, 149 shots on net, 105 hits and a minus-14 rating over 78 appearances. Donato is under contract for 2024-25, so he'll likely be in line for a similar bottom-six role as a decent depth scorer.