Donato scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Donato has three goals and two assists over six contests in March. His tally Tuesday was his first power-play point since Jan. 16, though he's maintained a fairly steady role on the second unit during that time. The 27-year-old forward is a solid depth scorer with 21 points, 121 shots on net, 75 hits and a minus-19 rating through 62 outings. He's been on the fourth line lately, which gives him minimal fantasy value even with the power-play role.