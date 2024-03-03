Donato scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Donato earned his first multi-point effort since Dec. 19 in this contest. The 27-year-old has bounced around the lineup a bit, but he's been on the first line recently, giving him a little upside while playing alongside Connor Bedard. Donato has 18 points, 106 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-19 rating through 57 appearances. He's worth a look in deep fantasy formats as long as he holds onto a top-line role.