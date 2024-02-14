Donato notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Donato helped out on a Kevin Korchinski tally in the third period. The assist snapped a six-game slump for Donato. The 27-year-old forward has a decent 15 points with 95 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-16 rating over 49 appearances. He's not much of an option in fantasy when playing in a bottom-six role -- much of his production this season has come when he's been moved into a better spot in the lineup.