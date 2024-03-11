Jones recorded four assists in Sunday's 7-4 win over Arizona.

Jones logged a pair of power-play helpers in the second period before adding two more assists on Colin Blackwell goals in the third. The season-high four points mark a bright spot in an otherwise quiet year offensively for the 29-year-old blueliner. Jones is up to 24 points (three goals, 21 assists) with a minus-18 rating through 50 games this season.