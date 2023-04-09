Jones scored two goals on five shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Kraken.

After scoring four times in three games to begin March, Jones was limited to two assists and a minus-16 rating over his 15 most recent games prior to Saturday. He made an impact in this loss, scoring the Blackhawks' first two goals, including one on the power play. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to 12 tallies, 35 points, 172 shots on net, 102 hits, 121 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-37 rating through 69 contests. While his scoring numbers are solid, they're down from last year as the Blackhawks plunge deeper into a rebuild with team-wide impacts.