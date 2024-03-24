Johnson scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Johnson and Ryan Donato helped out on each other's goals in the second period. Johnson has multiple points in two of the last four games, and he's managed four goals and six helpers over his last nine outings. The 33-year-old forward is up to 28 points, 98 shots on net and a minus-29 rating through 56 appearances. He's on track to reach the 60-game mark for the first time since 2019-20.