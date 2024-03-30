Fantilli (laceration) may not be ready to return before the end of the 2023-24 season, according to Craig Merz of NHL.com.

Fantilli was initially projected to be out eight weeks because of a calf laceration he sustained against Seattle on Jan. 28, but his recovery has been slower than expected. The 19-year-old rookie has registered 12 goals, 27 points, 115 shots on net and 63 hits in 49 appearances this campaign.