Fantilli scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Fantilli helped put the game away, setting up a Dmitri Voronkov goal in the third period before depositing an empty-netter. After racking up 13 points in 14 outings in December, Fantilli has been limited to four points in nine games in January. He's still seeing top-six usage, and ebbs and flows on offense are to be expected with even the most talented of rookies. The 19-year-old has 27 points, 113 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-19 rating through 47 appearances.
