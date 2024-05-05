Fantilli will suit up for Team Canada in the IIHF World Championship opener Sunday.

Fantilli missed the final 33 games of the regular season after suffering a lacerated calf on Jan. 28. Now healthy, the 19-year-old center will look to contribute to Team Canada's run in the IIHF World Championships before preparing for the 2024-25 season. Fantilli finished his rookie campaign with 12 goals and 27 points in 49 games.