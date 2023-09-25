Fantilli collected two assists, one short-handed, in a 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins in preseason action Sunday.

Beginning the split-squad game on a line with Patrik Laine and Alexandre Texier, Fantilli made an immediate impact in the Blue Jackets' lineup. His first helper came early in the first period after Texier slid home the rebound on a Fantilli shot, while his second highlighted both his skill and his compete level -- the third overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft pounced on a loose puck in the second frame with the Jackets down a man, drew a defender to him in the Penguins' zone and then dropped a backhand pass to a wide-open Carson Meyer in the slot for Columbus' third goal of the night. The fact that new head coach Pascal Vincent is already giving Fantilli a look on the penalty kill is very encouraging for his potential usage as a rookie, and the 18-year-old seems headed for a top-six role with a strong training camp.