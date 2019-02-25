McQuaid was traded from the Rangers to the Blue Jackets for a pair of 2019 draft picks, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Columbus sent New York a fourth-round pick as well as a seventh-round selection in the 2019 draft in exchange for McQuaid's services. This trade serves as further proof that the Blue Jackets are all in this season, as the team now has just two picks in the upcoming draft. Even though the bruising blueliner stands to help solidify Columbus' back end, McQuaid's fantasy value remains low, as he's managed just six points in 37 games this season.