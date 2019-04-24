Blue Jackets' Adam McQuaid: Remains unavailable
McQuaid (head) didn't travel to Boston with his teammates ahead of Thursday's Game 1 against the Bruins, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
McQuaid has been sidelined since the end of March with a suspected concussion, and there's still no telling when he might be ready to return. The gritty blueliner will need to be cleared to practice before getting the green light to rejoin the lineup, so he should be considered out indefinitely until that occurs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...