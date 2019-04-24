McQuaid (head) didn't travel to Boston with his teammates ahead of Thursday's Game 1 against the Bruins, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

McQuaid has been sidelined since the end of March with a suspected concussion, and there's still no telling when he might be ready to return. The gritty blueliner will need to be cleared to practice before getting the green light to rejoin the lineup, so he should be considered out indefinitely until that occurs.