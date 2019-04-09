Blue Jackets' Adam McQuaid: Left behind
McQuaid (head) didn't travel with the team for Games 1 and 2 versus Tampa Bay on Wednesday and Friday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
While McQuaid is still expected to be out long term, the fact that he didn't make the trip confirms he will miss the next two games. At this point, the blueliner could be facing the prospect of missing the postseason entirely and should be considered doubtful at best when the club returns to Columbus for Games 3 and 4. In order to bolster their blue-line depth, the Jackets promoted Adam Clendening from AHL Cleveland.
