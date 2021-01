McQuaid announced his retirement from the NHL on Saturday, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

McQuaid appeared in 512 regular season games, racking up 16 goals and 57 helpers to go with 694 PIM. He won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011. He produced nine points in 68 playoff contests over his 10-year NHL career, which saw him split the 2018-19 campaign between the Rangers and the Blue Jackets.