Blue Jackets' Adam McQuaid: Return up in air
McQuaid (head) is still without a return timetable, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Speaking to the media Saturday, Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen offered no update on McQuaid, as the Columbus defenseman remains sidelined with a suspected concussion. Kekalainen's words essentially rule out a Game 3 return for McQuaid, who has already missed the series' first two games
