Blue Jackets' Adam McQuaid: Out for Game 3
McQuaid (head) will not be in Sunday's lineup against the Lightning, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
As he's expected to have a concussion, McQuaid's return is still a bit of a mystery. He has no clear timetable to get back to action but his next chance will be Tuesday for Game 4.
