Blue Jackets' Adam McQuaid: Misses postseason
McQuaid (head) missed the final 15 games of the 2018-19 campaign due to injury.
McQuaid was unable to suit up during the postseason, making him a rather disappointing trade deadline addition for a team that went all in on a deep playoff run. The 32-year-old blueliner should get some offers come free agency, probably in the range of the $2.75 million he earned this season. Not exactly an offensive force, he's only reached the 15-point mark once in his career, McQuaid won't provide much in term of value in most fantasy formats.
