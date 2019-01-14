Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Hot streak continues

Panarin scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

That's now eight goals and 16 points in the last 11 games for Panarin, giving him an even 50 points (17 goals, 33 helpers) on the season. The 27-year-old is well on his way to his first 90-point campaign, and a huge payday in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.