Panarin scored a goal on seven shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Panarin finished off his career-best regular season in fine form with 11 goals and 15 helpers during a 13-game point streak. The 32-year-old is at 49 goals, 120 points, 303 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 82 contests. Panarin fell a goal shy of being the league's fifth 50-goal scorer this season, but he's got plenty of momentum leading into the playoffs.