Panarin didn't register a point in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Panthers in Game 1.

Panarin was on the ice for almost 25 minutes in Wednesday's loss, but he was unable to provide any offensive production for New York. It's been a tough stretch for the star winger -- over his last four games Panarin only has two helpers and a minus-7 rating. The 32-year-old is up to four goals, seven assists and a minus-5 rating in 11 contests so far this postseason. Panarin and the Rangers will attempt to avoid a two-game deficit in the series when they're back in action for Game 2 on Saturday.