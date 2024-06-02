Panarin scored his fifth goal of the postseason in Saturday's 2-1 season-ending loss to Florida in Game 6.

Panarin hadn't scored in eight consecutive contests prior to Saturday before cutting Florida's lead to one in the final minutes of Game 6. It was only his fourth point of the series after producing 11 points in 10 outings across the first two rounds. The 32-year-old concludes the postseason with 15 points (five goals) and a minus-2 rating in 16 appearances. Panarin has two years remaining on his contract with the Rangers heading into the offseason.