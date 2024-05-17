Panarin provided two assists in Thursday's 5-3 win over Carolina in Game 6.

After being held off the scoresheet since Game 3, Panarin was back on the board with two primary helpers in the series-clinching win. The 32-year-old helped cut Carolina's lead to one in the second period when he assisted on Vincent Trocheck's goal at even strength. Panarin would add a power-play assist on Chris Kreider's game-tying goal shortly after the midway point of the final frame. Panarin also had four shots on goal with a plus-1 rating in 20:39 of ice time. The star forward is up to four goals and seven assists in 10 contests with a minus-2 rating so far this postseason.