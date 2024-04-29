Panarin scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals in Game 4.

Both of Panarin's points came on the power play. The winger was relatively quiet in the first round, logging three points and 11 shots on net during the four-game sweep. Panarin had 120 points, including 44 on the power play, in a career year over 82 regular-season appearances.