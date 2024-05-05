Panarin scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Panarin's third-period tally ended up being the game-winner, as the Rangers had to fend off the Hurricanes' late comeback attempt. Through five playoff contests, Panarin has three goals, one assist and 15 shots on net. The winger had a career-best 49 goals and 120 points in the regular season, but he may have trouble replicating such a high scoring pace against a defense as stout as the Hurricanes in the second round.