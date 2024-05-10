Panarin notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Panarin set up Alexis Lafreniere's go-ahead tally early in the third period before eventually scoring the game-winner 1:43 into overtime, deflecting a Vincent Trocheck feed between his legs and past Pyotr Kochetkov to give the Rangers the win in Game 3. The 32-year-old Panarin now has three goals and eight points in his last four games. He's up to nine points (four goals, five assists) through seven postseason contests.