Panarin scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Panarin was responsible for the Rangers' lone tally Thursday, beating Samuel Ersson on a 5-on-3 power play to tie the game 1-1 late in the first period. The goal extends Panarin's point streak to 11 games -- he has nine goals and 14 assists in that span. The 32-year-old winger is up to 47 goals and 117 points, fourth most in the league, through 80 games this season.