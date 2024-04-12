Panarin scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.
Panarin was responsible for the Rangers' lone tally Thursday, beating Samuel Ersson on a 5-on-3 power play to tie the game 1-1 late in the first period. The goal extends Panarin's point streak to 11 games -- he has nine goals and 14 assists in that span. The 32-year-old winger is up to 47 goals and 117 points, fourth most in the league, through 80 games this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Torches Habs for four points•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Two-point effort against Devils•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Five-game, 13-point scoring streak•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Three helpers in OT win•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Pots pair in win•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Clears 40 goals with hat trick•