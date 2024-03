Panarin had a goal and three assists in an 8-5 victory over the Coyotes on Saturday.

Panarin has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) during a five-game point streak. The Bread Man sits comfortably in fourth overall in the NHL with 107 points, which is his best output of his career. Unfortunately, Panarin is having his career year with studs Nathan MacKinnon (127), Nikita Kucherov (126) and Connor McDavid (125) running way with the league.