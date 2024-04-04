Panarin scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

After potting the Rangers' first goal midway through the first period, Panarin helped set up Chris Kreider for the game-winner late in the third. Panarin has gotten onto the scoresheet in seven straight games, piling up seven goals and 16 points over that stretch, and the 32-year-old continues to add to his career highs with 45 goals and 110 points through 76 games on the season.