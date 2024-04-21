Panarin scored the game-winning goal early in the second period during Sunday's 4-1 Game 1 win over Washington.

Panarin played a huge role in the Rangers' 2022 playoff run, scoring six goals and 16 points in 20 games. He was less effective last year, contributing just two assists through seven contests. After a career-best 49 goals and 120 points during the regular season, Panarin looks ready to make a postseason impact. He finished Sunday's game with a goal, seven shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating.