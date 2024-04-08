Panarin scored a goal on five shots and distributed three assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Panarin's third-period tally ended up being the game-winner. He also set up goals by Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and Alexis Lafreniere, with two of those helpers coming on the power play. Panarin's in the midst of a career year, and with 11 goals and 17 assists over his last 13 contests, this has been one of his best stretches of the impressive campaign. Overall, the 32-year-old winger has 46 goals, 69 assists, 42 power-play points, 286 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 78 outings.